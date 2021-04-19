Not sure I like the idea of another 1% sales tax hike, whether for Kirkwood streets, gasoline or anything. Every couple years it seems a government entity is asking for “just one more percent.” If we accumulate 10 of these, then the tax one day is 10%! Regardless of streets or other “needs,” folks need to be accountable and put this practice to a stop.
The decline in streets over the past five to 10 years is something I don’t believe I’ve ever seen in my 41 years driving. City hall is a business, which includes streets. I am not adamantly opposed to a 1% hike if, for example, costs have exceeded inflation, but I would like to better understand from officials how we got to this point.
How come Kirkwood does not have a never-ending/perpetual street plan? The budgets and funding over the years should never have let the decline get to its condition today. If the city (like any business) is experiencing a hardship, maybe the 1% or $5 million annually should come from grants, attrition, cuts, and not from residents in the form of “just one more percent!”
Eliminate wasteful spending. Regarding the recent $155,000 price tag for the sidewalk study, why was Councilman Wallace Ward the only one who spoke up saying it was too steep? STL Business Journal reported Kirkwood spends $1.8 million a year on street restoration and $150,000 on sidewalks. Why not put that $155,000 “study money” into a bonus year’s worth of repairs (physical concrete) instead of vaporizing those dollars into thin air with yet another “study?”
Help me understand.
Phil Koch
Kirkwood