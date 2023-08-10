Ford, Thomas (Tom) Miller, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away on July 11, 2023, at age 59. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 29 years, Susan Bardenheier Ford; daughter, Christine Farris Ford; mother, Janet Miller Ford; his three brothers, John (Wynne), Michael (Tasha) and Daniel (Anamaria); as well as his extended family and friends. He is joined in heaven with his son, Jack Ford, and his father, John S. Ford, Jr.
Tom is a graduate of Country Day School St. Louis. He earned a degree in mechanical engineering at Vanderbilt University and an MBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. While working at ESCO St. Louis, Tom was honored as a co-inventor of ballistic armor used for military applications (U.S. Patent #5235895) in 1993. After working several years at Bull Moose Tube Company and U.S. Motors, Tom joined the family business, Ford Steel Company, retiring in 2019 as vice president after 22 years of service.
Tom’s love for his family and friends knew no bounds —he was incredibly generous, often buying rounds of drinks for friends new and old alike. Commonly known as a “foodie,” Tom was an avid cook, restaurant frequenter, and home brewer, bringing people together through delicious meals and craft brews. He loved being in Colorado, where he spent countless hours skiing and hiking with loved ones. Tom’s kind-hearted nature and goofy sense of humor will be sorely missed, but his legacy lives on in the memories he created and the lives he touched.
All are welcome to a celebration of his life at Mary Queen of Peace Church, 676 W. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri, 63119, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023.