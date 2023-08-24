Bennett, Thomas (Tom), passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his family, on Aug. 17, 2023, after a brave and difficult battle with Parkinson’s disease and dementia. He is survived by his wife, Frances (née Cattaneo); his two children, Alexandra (Ben) Grupe and Ashley (Adam Hartmann) Bennett; his four grandchildren, Thomas, Bennett, John, and Francesca; and his sisters, Anne Johnson and Bridget Bennett.
Tom leaves us with wonderful memories as an individual who deeply loved and was committed to his family, friends, and faith. He led his life purposefully and by example. He was rarely idle and always eager to help anyone in need. For many, he seemed larger than life and never ceased to amaze with boundless optimism and curiosity.
Tom was born on May 1, 1944, in Liverpool, UK. The eldest of five children to Thomas and Anne (née McCormick) Bennett, at the age of 14, he left home to join the seminary and entered the Montfort Order. With the Montfort Order, he spent several years in Malawi as a missionary, building schools and teaching, which expanded his perspective on life and our common humanity.
Soon after Tom left Malawi, he came to St. Louis to pursue a master’s in theology at St. Louis University. After finishing his degree, Tom continued his life of service as a social worker at the Missouri Division of Family Services, where met fellow social worker Frances (Fran), the love of his life. He later attained an MSW from Washington University.
Tom’s career then took him to East St. Louis, where he oversaw social work at St. Mary’s Hospital. Serving and advocating for East St. Louis was a great honor for Tom. He and Fran would soon welcome their first daughter, Alex, and two years later, had Ashley. While working at St. Mary’s Hospital, Tom earned an EMBA from Washington University. He then became executive director of the department of surgery at SLU Medical School. Tom eventually served as VP of Missouri State Medical Services and worked as a healthcare consultant.
After committing to the care of his mother-in-law during her end-stage Alzheimer’s, Tom decided to return to his roots of faith and service, dedicating the remainder of his career as a hospice chaplain.
Tom was deeply committed to his wife, Fran, and their partnership and marriage of 48 years will forever remain an example for their daughters. As a father, Tom provided unconditional love and care. He was a constant presence in his daughters’ lives and will forever be their hero.
Tom took great pleasure in being a grandfather the last 10 years of his life. He truly relished in grandparenthood and his grandchildren loved their “Bumpa.”
Tom also held a very special place in his heart for his hometown boys, The Beatles, as well as English football (soccer) team Everton FC. Tom not only loved to watch soccer — he was a skilled player and coach. He spent many weeknights and weekends coaching grade school kids. He instilled fundamentals and delivered results, all the while creating a spectacle yelling with his Liverpudlian accent from the sidelines on match days.
During the latter part of his life, Tom suffered from Parkinson’s disease and dementia. Along his medical journey, he encountered countless doctors, nurses, therapists, and CNAs, all of whom provided thoughtful care. His family is deeply grateful for all of their support during the challenges of his treatment.
Visitation and funeral Mass were Aug. 24 at Annunciation Church in Webster Groves, under the direction of Bopp Chapel.