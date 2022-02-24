McCawley, Thomas Michael, born May 23, 1947, died on Nov. 9, 2021. He was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Beth Ann McCawley, for 35 years.
Tom was born and raised in Webster Groves and spent most of his life in the Webster and Kirkwood areas building a career as a Mercedes salesman before retiring to North Carolina. He loved horses and competed in show jumping. He loved his Weimaraners and kitties, and was a natural animal whisperer. He was a father, grandfather, lifelong vegetarian and runner, and served in the Navy as a combat photographer during the Vietnam War, earning commendations.
Burial Services on Feb. 25, at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. with a celebration of life luncheon to follow at Llywelyn’s Pub in Webster Groves at noon.