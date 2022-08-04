Bowers, Thomas Michael, fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away on July 27 at the age of 74, surrounded by his loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Nancy Burns Bowers. He was the devoted father of Michael (Gina), Mark (Kelly), and Kevin; loving grandfather of Lauren, Katie, Addy, Matt, Charlie, Ellie, Emme, and Livi; and caring uncle and brother-in-law to many.
He was born on Aug. 3, 1947, son of Jack and Bernadine Bowers, and one of four brothers — Jim (Paula), Joe (Debbie), and Denny (Paula).
Tom ran his own marketing company for 40 years, while also operating the St. Louis Steamers soccer team in the 1980s. At the end of his career, he served his alma mater, CBC High School, as fundraising director for the building of the new school.
Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and a smile that could light up a room. He enjoyed traveling, working on home projects and, most importantly, spending time with his family and friends. He will be dearly missed.
Service: Saturday, Aug. 20, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive, Kirkwood, MO 63122. Visitation from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by Mass at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Evelyn’s House — www.bjchospice.org — or Alzheimer’s Association —www.alz.org.