Reedy, Thomas K., died on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at the age of 65. He was the beloved husband for 39 years of Mary Karel Reedy; dearest brother of Frank J. Reedy (Valerie), Patricia R. Wells (Robert), Michael T. Reedy (Mary), Ted Reedy (Kathleen), Timothy Reedy, Scott Reedy (Georgia), Christopher Reedy and Margaret Raible (Jason); our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and a dear friend to many.
Tom had a successful 44-year career in the insurance industry as Executive Vice President of the Chas. L. Crane Agency.
He was a member of and past handball champion at the MAC, a member of Glen Echo Country Club and Boone Valley where he was an avid golfer. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and gentleman farmer.
Tom and Mary loved wintering on Longboat Key, Florida.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Forsyth at Asbury, University City, on Friday, Nov. 18, at 10 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to SSM Health Foundation-St. Louis Dept. of Oncology, 12312 Olive Blvd., St. Louis 63141, or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family will receive friends at The Lupton Chapel, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City, on Thursday, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.