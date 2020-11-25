Tooke, Thomas H. of Chesterfield, Missouri, died on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 100. He was born April 1,1920, in Cleveland, Ohio, the younger son of Roy Preston Tooke and Carolyn Chambers Tooke. While in school in Butler, Pennsylvania, he joined the Boy Scouts and became an Eagle Scout in 1936. He strongly believed in the Scouts’ Oath as a focus for his life, to do his duty to God and his country and to help others at all times. He attended Cornell University, but interrupted his college career in 1940 to enlist in the United States Naval Reserve; there, he went through an officer training program.
He was commissioned as an Ensign in 1941. He served 20 years in the Naval Reserve, including seven years of active duty, five in World War II and two years in the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Commander, and was the commanding officer of two naval warships.
In 1953, after graduating from Cornell, he joined Monsanto Co. as a project engineer, building plastics plants worldwide; he retired from there in 1980 after a 27-year career.
He met the love of his life, Irmajean Kramer, while attending Butler High School. They married Dec. 27, 1946. He and his wife were members of the First Presbyterian Church of Kirkwood, in Kirkwood, Missouri, for many years. Tom, who was tone deaf, was supportive of Irmajean’s professional singing career, and patiently sat through many, many rehearsals. Tom was a volunteer in his community; he was part of a program to help people prepare their income taxes; he signed up as a test subject for a number of important medical studies; and he held various committee roles at his last residence, the Willows of Brookings Park.
Tom celebrated being born on April Fools Day, and had a wonderful sense of humor. As an uncle, Tom took an active role in the lives of his nieces and nephews, offering them not only love, but also support and guidance, as they grew up and as adults.
Tom was a devoted husband to Irmajean, and they were happily married for 73 years. Their marriage was the center of their lives. Irmajean predeceased him, and he will be sorely missed by the nieces, nephews, and good friends he leaves behind. Online condolences may be left at stlouiscremation.com