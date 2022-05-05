Teasdale, Thomas H., FAIA, 89 of Kirkwood, Missouri, passed away on April 27, 2022.
He was born to David G. and Ruth Hennings Teasdale on March 3, 1933. He was a devoted husband to June Maune Teasdale for 63 years; loving father to Laura, Tom (Karen), Marjorie Sara Teasdale and grandfather to Michael Teasdale; and brother to the late David G. (Judy) and late John W. Teasdale.
Tom earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Washington University. After serving three years in the U.S. Air Force, Tom joined The Wischmeyer Architects, becoming a partner in 1965, a managing partner in 1989, and president in 1993. Tom left the firm in 1996 and redirected his energies as an independent consultant specializing in long-term care facilities. Throughout his distinguished career, Tom participated in over 80 projects including the Florissant Valley Community College early in his career to the Laclede Groves Retirement Community, his last major project.
Dedicated to serving his profession, Tom spent many years supporting the American Institute of Architects (AIA), both locally and nationally, serving as past president of the St Louis Chapter and past vice president of the national AIA. In 1980, he was elevated to Fellow of the AIA and served as Chancellor of the Institute’s College of Fellows in 1994.
Professionally, Tom served on over 60 boards, commissions, committees, and task forces. Tom received the Outstanding Architect Award from the Missouri Council of Architects for his outstanding contributions to the profession, the St. Louis AIA Gold Honor Award for lifetime achievements in architecture, and the Distinguished Alumni Award from the Washington University School of Architecture. He was a past president of the Rotary Club of St. Louis and Executives Association of St. Louis. In 2002, Tom received the Robert A. Kuechler Citation for outstanding service to the Rotary Club of St. Louis and was awarded a Paul Harris Fellowship from the Rotary International Foundation.
Tom served on the Kirkwood Architectural Review Board for six years, chairing the board in 2005-06. He was also appointed to the city’s Urban Planning Design Team.
Not to be outdone by his professional accomplishments, Tom was passionate about his golf game and was proud of the hole in one he hit at the age of 78.
A funeral was held Wednesday, May 4, at Bopp Chapel. Interment Valhalla Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.