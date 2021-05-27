Price, Thomas George, was baptized into the Hope of Christ’s Resurrection on Friday, May 21, 2021.
He was the beloved husband of Diane Price (nee Wilson); loving father of Michele (Kevin) Estes and Amy King; adoring grandfather of Jacob, Caleb and Jared Estes, Braden and Kendall King; cherished great-grandfather of Waylon and Amelia Estes; dear brother of Mary Ann (Joseph) Chisham, James Patrick Price and the late Charles (surviving Julia) Price; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
George was an avid golfer and fisherman. He served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Bayfield APA33. While he called St. Louis his home, his second home was Monroe City, Missouri.
Visitation was at Kutis Affton Chapel 10151 Gravois Road 63123, on Wednesday, May, 26. Interment is at J.B. National Cemetery.