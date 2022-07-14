Lowther, Thomas Edward, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, at the age of 85.
At a young age, Tom developed a love for fishing, an activity he enjoyed his entire life, taking him from the Missouri streams to the Patagonian rivers. In recent years, he enjoyed and looked forward to his “buddy” fishing trips out West.
As a teenager, Tom’s dream was to become a hobo and ride the rails; alas, he went into the army and then law school, where he discovered his lifelong love of the law. However, his wanderlust never left him; he traveled the world with his late wife, Lois, and children, visiting all seven continents and over 100 countries. When not traveling, he loved to read books with maps, cook fine food, and drink fine wine.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy, Sandy, Patti (John) and Susan; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions, can be made to any student scholarship fund at Christian Brothers College High School or Washington University School of Law.
Well done, good and faithful servant.
Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Friday, July 15, 9:30 a.m. to Annunciation Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m.