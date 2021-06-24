Marshall, Thomas E. “Tom,” passed away peacefully from complications of Parkinson’s Lewy Body Dementia on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at the age of 75. He was the loving husband of Barbara (nee Heinrich) and the devoted father of John (Candice) and Gregory (Rebecca), as well as the doting grandfather of Grace, Faith, Ian, Jack, Hunter and Thomas.
Tom was the son of Robert and Dorothy Marshall. He was a great neighbor and friend and is survived by his siblings: Robert (Maureen); Shirlee Kauble (nee Marshall); James; Gregory (Sherri); and Michael (Diane); and nine nieces and nephews.
Tom attended St. James the Greater Elementary School and graduated from Christian Brothers College (CBC) in 1963. He entered the St. Louis Police Academy, followed by the St. Louis County Police Department, retiring in 2002. Tom’s never ending passion for soccer led him to coach club teams for many years. From his travels with Barbara, he developed his culinary palette and appreciation of fine wines.
A Memorial Mass to remember and celebrate Tom’s gentle life will be held at St. Gabriel the Archangel Church at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
Remembrances will be appreciated to: BJC Hospice, The BackStoppers of St. Louis, or the St. Louis Zoo, Big Cat Country.