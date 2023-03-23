Meitz, Thomas Carl of Kirkwood passed away March 17, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital. Tom was born on Jan. 15, 1942, to John and Clara Meitz, who preceded him in death. Tom is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ann.
Tom served in the Navy and received a degree in electrical engineering from Rolla School of Mines. Tom loved the outdoors, fishing and hunting. Tom became a beloved member of Ann’s family which consisted of five sisters, one brother, and their spouses and families. Tom was a great addition to the family and will be greatly missed. A private memorial will be held later.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stray Rescue.