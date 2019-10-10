bailey

Mr. Bailey

Bailey, Thomas “Beetle” Richard passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband of Grace Bailey (Klocke) of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; He is survived by his son, Todd (Angela) Anselm of Fallon, NV; daughter, Carmen (Marc) Breckenridge of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; brother, William (Nancy) Bailey of Kirkwood, Missouri; sister, Jackie (Bocky) Allison of Kirkwood; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, six nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Bailey, mother, Marguerite I. (Bailey) Davis, one brother-in-law.

Service: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wentzville American Legion Post 323, 504 Luetkenhaus Boulevard, in Wentzville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to: Wounded Warriors in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.