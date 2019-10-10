Bailey, Thomas “Beetle” Richard passed away on Sept. 26, 2019 at the age of 70. He was the beloved husband of Grace Bailey (Klocke) of Lake Saint Louis, Missouri; He is survived by his son, Todd (Angela) Anselm of Fallon, NV; daughter, Carmen (Marc) Breckenridge of Dardenne Prairie, Missouri; brother, William (Nancy) Bailey of Kirkwood, Missouri; sister, Jackie (Bocky) Allison of Kirkwood; three brothers-in-law, one sister-in-law, six nieces and nephews, and four grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles R. Bailey, mother, Marguerite I. (Bailey) Davis, one brother-in-law.
Service: Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Wentzville American Legion Post 323, 504 Luetkenhaus Boulevard, in Wentzville, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made payable to: Wounded Warriors in care of Pitman Funeral Home, P. O. Box 248, Wentzville, MO 63385.