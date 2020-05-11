The Shepherd's Center Of Webster Kirkwood has 19 online opportunities for fun this week. Check out highlights below and read the full schedule of events here.
Online Chair Yoga With Debbie Daugherty | Thursday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.
Improve balance and learn restorative breathing, functional skills and relaxation techniques. Includes both seated and standing yoga poses. Register here.
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts & Richmond Shepherd's Center Zoom Lecture Series | 10:30 a.m. all days
- Japanese Prints in History, Art & Popular Culture | Part 1 - May 11, Part 2 - May 18: Through a series of two sessions, this course will explore Japanese woodblock prints in visual culture from the 16th century to the present day. Participants will learn about the printmaking process, major artists and subjects, explore connections between Japanese prints and Western art movements, and discover the role that prints played in Japan’s journey from small island nation to modern cultural and economic center.
- Modern Masters of Printmaking | Part 1 - May 14, Part 2 - May 21: Learn about modern printmakers from Colleen Yarger, Ph.D., assistant curator of the European Art and the Mellon Collections at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts.
For more information, click here.