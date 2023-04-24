Clearing away any excess yard debris that winter left behind is one of the best steps homeowners can take for spring outdoor maintenance, assures Dan Rottler, president of Rottler Pest Solutions.
As a third-generation owner of this business that’s thought to be Missouri’s largest family owned and operated pest control company, Rottler said targeted debris includes any sticks, leaves and foliage.
“All debris should be removed from both yards and gutters because these (plant litter remains) provide a moisture source for pests, including ants and termites,” he added.
Rottler also recommended caulking up any access points from the exterior of the home around windows, door frames and chimneys. He noted that the company offers free inspections and will give customers recommendations based on what staff members see during the inspections.
Local trends in pest management for this new season revolve around larger yards that are well maintained with wooded areas, but are more susceptible for moles.
“We service many yards for moles and mosquitoes,” said Rottler.
He said the company’s team routinely inspects for termites, because that pest can silently do major damage to homes.
“No matter your coverage with us, we’re constantly inspecting and looking for activity. As added coverage, we have a program that comes with a damage warranty for termites if your property qualifies,” Rottler explained.
In addition to preventive treatments for general pest control, Rottler services include elimination and control for brown recluse spiders, ants, rodents, stinging insects, bed bugs and wildlife solutions.
“With a focus on innovative, cost-effective and safest treatment methods that are specific to our region’s climate patterns, we make the prevention process easy to secure through online forms for quotes or quick, easy scheduling with one of our pest professionals,” Rottler said.
Like homeowners on the East Coast, Rottler said his team is watching the movement of the pesky Lantern Fly.
“Much like stink bugs and Japanese lady beetles, these too are making their way into our area,” he said. “We want to be ready for it, and are doing this as being an active member of National Pest Management Association.”
Being prepared runs in the family.
Fred Rottler, Dan Rottler’s grandfather and a native of Florissant, Missouri, started Rottler Pest and Lawn Solutions in 1956 with a $10 loan for a spray tank.
After attending pest control classes at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Fred Rottler joined the Missouri Pest Control Association. He became an expert in termite control and prevention while expanding the company, and subsequently served as president of the St. Louis Pest Control Association and the Missouri Pest Control Association.
The company works from eight branch offices throughout Missouri and one in Illinois, with the closest office located at 375 S. Old Highway 141 in Fenton.