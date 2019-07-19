It’s a tradition as firmly ingrained in Kirkwood as the Turkey Day football game: A homeowner sells a beloved, if crumbling house to a developer, who then demolishes it to be replaced by a McMansion.
But in the case of the dilapidated house at 518 Scottsdale Road, located a few blocks north of the intersection of Geyer and Manchester roads, that ritual has hit a wall, thanks to the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission.
The commission on July 10 approved a 270-day stay of demolition to prevent Ellisville-based Artful Home, which acquired the house in April, from tearing down the home.
At issue is how to preserve the log cabin dating from the 1830s encased within the walls of the house. The cabin ranks as one of the city’s oldest structures, and over the decades it has served as a stagecoach stop, tavern and saddlery.
Andrew Raimist, a commission member and architect, said the commission wants to use the stay of demolition as a way of buying time to find a new owner with the resources to acquire the property from Artful Home and restore it.
“We are beginning to talk to people actively to find someone who wants to renovate the house,” Raimist said.
The commission, drawing on contacts among builders and real estate agents, is seeking a potential buyer “who loves old buildings and loves renovating and saving them.” Raimist said the house may require a half million to three-quarter million dollars of renovations to make it livable.
Raimist noted that a similar process took place a few years ago to prevent the demolition of the so-called Gill House, a mansion at 419 E. Argonne in the Jefferson-Argonne Historic District. Dating from 1858, the house is listed on both the Missouri and National Registers of Historic Places. Nate and Ashley Harrison, of Wildwood, bought the house and fully restored it after standing vacant for seven years.
A State Of Severe Disrepair
By every measure, the house at 518 Scottsdale Road is in a state of severe disrepair, with its most notable deficiency a rotting roof that began disintegrating a few years back. What’s more, the property is engulfed by overgrown brush, vines and trees.
Artful Home bought the property from Daniel Watson in April for $172,500, St. Louis County property records show. Watson owned the home for 21 years, and has been its sole occupant since 2011.
In a June 28 letter to the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission, Watson wrote that the buyer, Kris McCurdy of Artful Home, led him to believe that the home would be restored. In the weeks and months following the April 19 closing date, Watson made frequent trips to his old home, and noticed that no work was being done and that a tarp had not been placed on the damaged roof.
“Given all this, I must respectfully question the truthfulness and true intentions of Mr. McCurdy, as well as those of his business associate, starting with our initial conversations. This appears to be a classic case of demolition by neglect ...” Watson stated in his letter to the Landmarks Commission.
“To allow the demolition of this unique home, the second or third oldest in Kirkwood and probably its only hewn log home, would be, in my opinion, unconscionable,” Watson wrote.
McCurdy did not return calls seeking comment.
Lynn Andel is a commission member and real estate agent. She said she intends to use her contacts in the industry to find “people who are preservation-minded that would love to help with these kinds of things if they knew it exists.”
Andel acknowledges it could be difficult to find someone with the money and desire to restore a house in such an extreme state of disrepair.
“I’m an optimist,” she said. “If you don’t try you can’t have it back. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Preserving The House
At the July 10 landmarks commission public hearing on Artful Home’s plans to tear down the house, McCurdy discussed the current poor condition of the house and additions made from the 1890s, 1920s and 1970s, according to hearing minutes. McCurdy said three interior walls of the original log cabin can be viewed.
During the hearing, McCurdy represented the house as being beyond repair, Raimist recalled.
“I told him I didn’t believe that. I think there are people willing and interested in preserving this house. But it will take somebody with some resources and some knowledge and skill to bring it back,” Raimist said.
Sarah McCurdy, co-owner of Artful Home and the wife of Kris McCurdy, said title to the property was turned over in June to Tim Salzman, of JORJT, LLC. Salzman did not return calls seeking comment.
Sarah McCurdy said she did not know if her husband knew the city landmarks commission would intervene to delay the house’s demolition at the time he bought it.
“If he was completely aware of it he might have walked away. But I can’t answer for him,” she said.
Sarah McCurdy questioned the fairness of the landmarks commission stepping in to stop the demolition of the structure.
“It sounds like something the city and the neighbors and everyone was aware of,” she said. “The city and the neighbors have known all along, for years, that the house was in this condition. Why didn’t they do anything about it before it became an investment for somebody else?”
Amy Lowry, Kirkwood’s assistant city planner and the city liaison with the commission, noted that Kirkwood, in the 1980s, was the first town in Missouri to pass a historic preservation ordinance. Since then the city has recognized 85 stand-alone landmarks and set up eight historic districts.
It is the commission’s mission to represent and preserve Kirkwood’s cultural heritage and its architectural history, Lowry said.
“And each individual landmark contributes to the character of the city,” Lowry said, noting how the Kirkwood Train Station is a marquee building in Kirkwood.
“And they may not think about some of the landmarks that are out and about as being marquee buildings,” Lowry said, “But I think if you lose them, and they’re just all new buildings, then we lose history and we lose architectural character and we lose heritage.”
As part of the 270-day demolition stay order, the owner of 518 Scottsdale Road must maintain the house, which means draping a tarp on the roof that was damaged by a falling tree, cutting the grass and trimming the weeds.
If at the end of the 270-day stay a new owner is not found, then the current one may tear down the house, Raimist said.
“We don’t have the authority to put the house up for sale,” he said. “Or force this fellow to sell it to someone else. All we can do is talk to people. We have names of people who love renovating houses and have done so in the past and we can see if they’re interested. And that’s basically what we’re pursuing.”
Andel, the commission member and real estate agent, said she understands the imperative for her friends in construction and real estate to tear down old houses and replace them with modern structures.
“And I want them to do well,” she said. “But I would prefer they quit changing the landscape of Kirkwood for what people like it for so it doesn’t look like West County.”
Anyone interested in finding a buyer for the house at 518 Scottsdale Road can contact Lowry at 314-822-5815 or send her an email at lowryag@kirkwoodmo.org
All photographs are courtesy of the Kirkwood Landmarks Commission