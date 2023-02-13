“City Went For A Week With Only One Fire Truck” — I read this article in last week’s Times and was appalled that Webster Groves City Manager Marie Peoples said this wasn’t true.
I live practically across the street from the impacted station. I watched for over a week with no truck in the bay. When talking to firefighters at the station, I confirmed there was no agreement, or truck protecting my home/family.
This is unforgivable, but it’s what I have come to expect of Mayor Arnold, City Manager Marie Peoples and company. Thousands of residents had no fire protection. I was also shocked to see the city’s paid PR employee on Facebook trying to do damage control and calling residents liars. It’s time for change! Instead of accepting responsibility, we have a city administration that will lie, squirm and hire PR people to find their way out of it. Absolutely disgusting!
Joseph Zimmerman
Webster Groves