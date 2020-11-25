While players and fans mourn the loss of this year’s Turkey Day game, a special dirge plays for Turkey Day football officials past and present.
For referee Kerry Rockwell, the Turkey Day game has a significance more personal than most. Rockwell has been a football official for 39 years. He refereed the Thanksgiving Day football game in 2000, and also played for Kirkwood High in the Turkey Day games of 1967 and 1968.
Rockwell said it’s considered an honor to officiate the annual Turkey Day game.
“Almost everyone looks at it like an extra playoff game — even the years when it’s not a very good game,” he said.
Players also have fond memories of past Turkey Day games, even if the game didn’t end up in their favor. In 1967, Kirkwood High School beat Webster Groves High School 33-12 at Lyons Memorial field in Kirkwood. Rockwell was the backup quarterback that year. The coach’s son was the quarterback ahead of him and “you know how that goes,” he said.
Rockwell got some play time, but it was mostly special teams and near the game’s ending. It wasn’t until the next year at Moss Field in Webster Groves that Rockwell would make his entry in the Turkey Day history book, but it wasn’t necessarily a good one.
“It was terrible,” he said. “There was rain and cold and slop. Webster had a running back, Buck Givens, but everyone called him Bucky, who was real good. He ran all over us. We lost, bad.”
That day, Givens helped lead Webster Groves High School to a 27-0 victory in the 1968 Turkey Day game. He would later become Webster’s first thousand-yard rusher.
Rockwell recalled a specific play from the game he’ll never forget.
“There was a guy wide open down on the sideline, so I tried to throw it to him, but the ball slipped out of my hands and flew 10 feet over his head. Coach yelled, ‘Why’d you throw it away?!’ He didn’t even know I was aiming for a player.”
In addition to his time as a Kirkwood football player, Rockwell has additional ties to the other team, so to speak. He has two daughters who are alumnae of Webster Groves High School. During Spirit Week leading up to the Turkey Day game, they used to wear his Kirkwood varsity letter jacket to school on “Tacky Day,” when everyone sported their rival’s colors.
“Hopefully We’ll Get A Shot Next Year”
Before Webster and Kirkwood decided to cancel this year’s Turkey Day game due to safety concerns related to COVID-19, Dave Reinking and his crew were set to be this year’s officials.
It was around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, when Reinking received notification saying the game was canceled. He immediately texted his crew the news.
For Reinking and his fellow officials, Chris Pelech, Mark Zurliene, Jim Stebner and Bill Levine, this would have been their first time officiating the Turkey Day game.
“Obviously, we were disappointed, but we totally understand and respect the decision of the schools,” Reinking said.
Reinking has been officiating for quite some time — 24 years to be exact. In 1997, he was 37 and had been a baseball umpire for eight years, but his love of the sport was fading.
“Before each game, I was looking at the sky and hoping for a rain out. That was when I knew: ‘I should get out of this,’” he said.
Then, at one of his son’s Hazelwood Central football games, Reinking was closely watching the officials. He turned to his then-wife and said: “You know, I think I could do that.”
Before the next season began, Reinking signed up to become a high school football official through the Missouri State High School Activities Association.
“A season doesn’t go by that I don’t get butterflies in my stomach leading up to that first game,” he said.
Reinking admits that he and his crew’s Webster-Kirkwood ties aren’t the most intimate, but over the years they’ve gotten to know and build a respect for the head coaches from both schools and were excited for the game. Reinking and his crew hope to officiate a Turkey Day game in the future.
“Hopefully, we’ll get a shot next year,” he said.