The Kirkwood School District recently hosted its third annual “Many Cultures, One Kirkwood” event.
The expo-style event featured district families from numerous countries. After the “Parade of Nations,” students joined their families at their respective country’s tables. Each table featured informational displays, food, instruments and photos. Attendees, including students, families and community members, were provided with a “passport” and invited to visit and learn about the various cultures represented at each table.