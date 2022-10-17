I see that there are minor improvements being made to Manchester Road in certain areas of town such as Rock Hill and Brentwood. I would challenge our elected leaders to think “big picture” on improving Manchester Road, which is the main retail corridor in St. Louis County.
Beginning in Des Peres, there are five lanes of Manchester Road with a middle turn lane, which keeps traffic flowing. What about doing something similar from Big Bend Boulevard in Maplewood out to Des Peres? Yes, it will require a large capital investment, but Manchester Road isn’t going anywhere and neither is the traffic and congestion.
Only when there are larger new developments, such as the Dierberg’s in Warson Woods and the Market at McKnight in Rock Hill, is Manchester Road widened to allow for these much needed turn lanes. At a minimum, it is worth a study to see if it’s feasible and what the costs will be. Long term, having a middle turn lane on Manchester Road would be a benefit for all.
John Sheahan, Jr.
Des Peres