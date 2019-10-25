Two self-confessed “gearheads” will peddle their book on the Golden Age of Autos in St. Louie at a car show this Sunday. The site of the book launch and show is the National Museum of Transportation on Barrett Station Road from 1-4 p.m., Oct. 27.
The two car junkies are: Molly Butterworth, a past curator and director of the transport museum; and, Thomas Eyssell, a professor at the University of Missouri-St. Louis for 30 years, and a “car guy” for 50 years.
“Detroit may be known as the motor city, but as with so many things, St. Louis has a car story to tell that even many long time St. Louisans are not aware of,” said Eyssell. “This region has a great deal to be proud of, and its contribution to the development of one of the most important inventions in the history of mankind is truly inspiring.”
Among its auto age contributions, St. Louis can boast of:
•Four notable car models originating in the “tech boom” of 1900.
•First auto supply store in America.
•First U.S. dedicated gas station.
•Site as the sole manufacturer of the Corvette for nearly three decades.
In addition, St. Louis was second only to Detroit for manufacture of cars for several decades. An amazing number of car clubs and longtime family dealerships are also in the book as a part of the St. Louis automotive legacy.
And then there’s a National Museum of Transportation in St. Louis that captures so much of that local history, and is one of the top such museums in all of America.
“Our St. Louis National Museum of Transportation not only features an entire gallery of St. Louis-built vehicles such as Dorris and Moon and Traffic, but others throughout its auto exhibits,” said Butterworth. “I would challenge any museum in the country to match the significance of the collection here.
“It’s hard to match. It’s a preservation and interpretive gift for not only St. Louisans, but for anyone who makes the wise decision to visit or research its collection,” Butterworth added.
The book, “They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis,” gives important perspective on the early cars of St. Louis – a number of which have found a fitting home at the National Museum of Transportation.
Notable St. Louis Cars
“To my mind, four notable St. Louis cars are the St. Louis, the Dorris, the Moon and the Ruxton,” said Eyssell. “The St. Louis Motor Carriage Company began production in 1899 and, while short-lived, gave George Dorris his start in the industry.
The motto of the Dorris Company was: “Built Up to a Standard, not Down to a Price.” Ironically, the Ford Motor Company in Detroit may have had a better idea when it focused on mass production and cheaper prices.
“Dorris went on to found the Dorris Motor Car Company to produce many expensive, high-quality machines until the late 1920s,” Eyssell explained.
“The Moon Motor Company is widely known among St Louisans and produced beautiful vehicles until the Depression,” Eyssell said. “And the Ruxton, another short-lived venture, is notable for being one of the first front-wheel drive vehicles produced in America.”
According to the book authors, St. Louis was a natural to get in on the automobile invention. Due in part to its advantageous location in the center of the country, as well as to its rail and river access, St. Louis boasted a great manufacturing base.
They also note in their book that the wealth of backyard tinkerers and local entrepreneurs was another factor that helped the city take advantage of the “tech boom” of the 1900s with the introduction of the horseless carriage.
“So many of the St. Louis-based automotive innovators and builders focused on building quality units to meet the buyer’s specific needs,” said Butterworth. “St. Louis builders wanted to meet with each person who bought one of their vehicles.
“Henry Ford’s assembly lines allowed him to actually decrease the price of his Ford Model T every year around World War II,” added Butterworth. “He certainly moved automotive ownership from a dream to a reality for many Americans. ”
However, Butterworth said she likes to think that had the stock market not crashed in 1929 and created an economic depression, some of the best of the St. Louis auto builders would have survived into the 1950s and beyond.
What of the Future?
The car industry is almost always in flux, and Eyssell and Butterworth are keeping wary eyes on the future. They say so much is changing and so fast.
“Onboard computers have been on cars for decades, but electronic fuel injection, complex diagnostics, driving assist, and increasing connectivity now have resulted in rapidly evolving skill needs,” Eyssell noted.
“My wrenching skills were developed as a mechanic in the early 1970s. Today’s mechanics are highly-trained technicians, who must upgrade their knowledge continuously. More ominously, increasing connectivity opens up cybersecurity risks which, up to now, have been associated primarily with online business,” Eyessell said.
Butterworth said she refuses to be “auto-tragic” about our auto future, even though she is a “stick-shift disciple.” She said tomorrow’s driverless vehicles could diminish much of the American romance with cars.
“I do hope we move more quickly and aggressively away from internal combustion, fossil-fuel-fed power,” said Butterworth. “We should have started learning that almost a half-century ago with the oil crisis of the early 1970s.”
Butterworth and Eyessell include a book chapter on car dealerships with familiar names like Peter Heutel, John C. Auffenberg, Dave Mungenast, Frank Bommarito, Dave Sinclair and more. The two authors bought some of their many cars from these dealers.
Butterworth notes: “I favor a 1967 Pontiac GTO Convertible, 400 4-barrel that was literally the ‘little old lady from Ladue’s car. But I’ve loved all my vehicles, including my current older BMW E46 sedan and F650GS Dakar motorcycle and 1995 Ford F-250 4x4 7.3L Powerstroke.
Eysell notes: “My second car was a black-on-black 1966 Pontiac GTO, and between hearing ‘Little GTO’ by Ronny and the Daytonas and the ‘coke-bottle’ styling of the ’66, I was hooked. I’ve had six GTOs in all, with my current ones being a 1964, first year; and, an original-owner ’66.”