Even those who know a fair amount about the history of St. Louis might be surprised to learn of the important role the city played in the development of the automobile industry. “They Will Run: The Golden Age of the Automobile in St. Louis” by Molly Butterworth and Tom Eyssell introduces readers to early innovators in motor transport. The authors describe how local auto manufacturing fits into the context of the growing national auto industry. They also place St. Louis car companies within the story of the development of St. Louis.
This beautifully illustrated and exhaustively researched history takes a wide view. The authors describe the St. Louis area as a natural transportation hub from the time of the Mississippian tribes to the present day. By river, rail, and roads, St. Louis enthusiastically embraced new modes of travel.
In the early part of the twentieth century, dozens of car companies sprang up in St. Louis. By the 1950s, St. Louis was second only to Detroit in the volume of automobiles produced. Auto builders, dealers, repair shops, tires and parts suppliers often were located on one street, creating an “Automobile Row.” St. Louis had not one, but three Automobile Rows on Locust, Delmar, and South Kingshighway.
In the pages of “They Will Run” readers can take a time-travel stroll down Locust or Delmar, learning about the many businesses that thrived there. In addition to historical photographs of buildings and employees, there are current photographs of buildings that have been renovated for new uses. One example is the former Carter Carburetor office, which is now the Grand Center Arts Academy.
The illustrations are numerous and loaded with incidental information. The captions provide identifying details. The clothing people wore, the places they posed with their vehicles, the signage on the buildings, and the advertisements all combine to give the reader a rich historical sketch of St. Louis.
This book is loaded with specifics and will be enjoyed by readers who understand the significance of wheelbase dimensions as well as those who simply admire the beautiful lines of a well-made car. “They Will Run” is a fascinating look at the intersection between the growth of the auto industry and the development of St. Louis.