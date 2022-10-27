More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s. For Ted Sward of Glendale, it’s his dad, David Sward. Ted Sward grew up in Arkansas with his parents, but has lived in St. Louis since 1989.
David Sward, who turned 81 earlier this month, was a chief of orthopedics in Little Rock. In 2012, he was still working when a colleague suggested his wife, Carol, should have him checked out. Through testing, Sward was found to have diagnosable cognitive challenges. And just like that, the Swards’ whole retirement plan was obliterated.
As a person who had long been defined by his intellect, Sward told his son: “I would trade this disease for anything — cancer or anything other.”
Sward had brief stays at a nursing facility and memory care unit. As he was usually in a semi-catatonic state or would cry when she visited, Carol Sward decided to move her husband home.
Sward is now confined to a hospital bed in his living room, his body curled, with Lewy body dementia. He is largely non-verbal and can’t feed himself. His wife is his primary caregiver. Three different people cautioned her to take care of herself because caregivers often work themselves to death, so she has outside help twice a day to shower and change Sward.
“Though still relatively healthy physically, it must feel like he is imprisoned in his own body,” son Ted Sward said. “He can see and feel, but can’t participate. Looking back, I wish I had spent more time cataloguing memories. He was a prodigious storyteller. We just don’t know if he has three days, three weeks or three years left.”
Between 2000 and 2019, deaths from Alzheimer’s have more than doubled. One in three seniors dies with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
“You Lose Your Loved One Twice”
Jane Palisch grew up in Springfield, Missouri, where her dad was a professor at the university and mom Therese Dinka was primarily a stay-at-home mom. When Palisch relocated to Glendale, Dinka, then divorced, moved to Kirkwood to be close to her only daughter and grandchildren. She quickly adapted to life in Kirkwood, volunteering at the church and rectory of St. Peter Parish and watching her daughter’s three kids until each went off to preschool so Palisch could go back to full-time work.
In her adult life, Dinka experienced chronic low-grade depression and was under the care of a psychiatrist, who first saw her exhibiting elements of dementia. Palisch was somewhat dismissive at first, thinking it was just her mom’s advancing age, but then slowly started noticing signs.
One day, her mom admitted she had gone to daily Mass at St. Peters, just two blocks from her home, and got lost on the way back. Dinka was officially diagnosed with the disease at the age 67. Palisch was referred to the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“I’m so grateful so many services are offered that you don’t even know you need,” Palisch said.
The association taught her what to expect and suggested participation in programs, including “Intro to Alzheimer’s” and support groups for both caregivers and patients.
Palisch arranged for assisted living arrangements at Laclede Commons, where Dinka thrived. As the disease progressed, however, Dinka would beat herself when she was forgetful.
Advice Palisch learned from the Alzheimer’s Association was: “Join their reality. Don’t try and correct. Redirect. Don’t fight it because it makes them feel bad.”
Dinka was moved to a memory care unit on the campus of Laclede Commons. When she fell and broke her hip in 2004, she forgot it was broken and tried to stand. She was then moved into skilled nursing. Dinka developed aspiration pneumonia, which results in forgetting how to swallow, and died.
“In the later stages, you learn to have no expectations. If I’d go in and she recognized me and was able to converse, it was a gift, but it could switch on a dime,” Palisch said.
“At present, Alzheimer’s is a hopeless diagnosis,” Palisch added. “There is no cure, no effective treatment. It’s still chronic and progressive, still fatal, but they’re on the brink of so many things. The worst thing is that you lose your loved one twice — once mentally and then physically.”
Palisch now volunteers with the “No One Dies Alone” program with Bethesda Dilworth hospice.
“No matter what, don’t devalue the time you spend with someone and demonstrate your love, even if they don’t seem to know you’re there or remember you,” she said. “They’re always in there somewhere, even if you can’t find them.”
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Palisch and Ted Sward will be walking for their loved ones at the St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 29, at Chesterfield Amphitheater and Central Park.
Participants are encouraged to register at Alzheimer’s.org/stlwalk or at the event, beginning at 8 a.m. There’s a 9:30 a.m. opening and promise garden ceremony followed by the walk. The event will feature music, a kids’ zone, sponsor booths and a bubble bus.
The Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is expecting nearly 2,000 people to attend the 2022 St. Louis Walk to End Alzheimer’s with a goal of raising $1.3 million in donations.
“I’ve been raising funds because it’s the only top cause of death that can’t be prevented, cured or slowed,” said Ted Sward, who has been participating in the walk since 2016. “By raising funds now, maybe I can help prevent, treat or cure future generations afflicted by this dreadful disease.”
While there is no fee to walk, all participants are encouraged to raise funds to support programs and services in the St. Louis area, as well as national services like the 24/7 Helpline, online caregiver support, research for treatments of dementia and ultimately, a cure for Alzheimer’s.
“Funds raised at this walk support families who are facing this devastating disease,” said Jacob Simburger, communications manager for the Greater Missouri Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. “The association is calling on everyone to help bring awareness to this disease so more friends and neighbors who need our help can be reached.”