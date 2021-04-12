“There’s A Spring In My Step”

It’s no mystery how John McDaniel ended up in showbusiness.
With his mother the head of Kirkwood High School’s music department and influence from local legends like Nancy Harvey of Art for Children’s Theater, McDaniel was destined for the stage. The hometown hero turned Broadway bigshot is on his way back to St. Louis for a performance in the Central West End on Friday, April 16.
McDaniel was born and raised in Glendale, in the house where his parents still reside. He attended Kirkwood High School — the class of 1979 — but considers himself equally loyal to Webster Groves.
“I was always split between the two,” he said. “Except for the Turkey Day game.”
McDaniel inherited his love for musicals from his mother, Jane, who was his first piano teacher. At Kirkwood High, she adapted Broadway shows for younger audiences. McDaniel grew up listening to the Kirkwood Public Library’s selection of cast recordings, performing in school musicals and attending shows at The Rep in Webster Groves.
“I would often see the bios of the actors at The Rep and I noticed a lot of them came from Carnegie Mellon. I thought, ‘What is this magical place?’” he said. “I did a little research, I auditioned, I was accepted and I spent four years working with fantastic teachers and met some lifelong friends. Most of the folks I knew during school headed to New York, but I took a detour. I went to work on a cruise ship.”
McDaniel did eventually head to The Big Apple, but not before his cruise ship friends convinced him to come out to Los Angeles, where he worked for 10 years in the theater industry. In 1992, he conducted a production of the musical “Chicago,” for which he earned a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award. In 1993, he conducted an original Broadway cast reunion presentation of Stephen Sondheim’s “Company.”
McDaniel moved to New York to serve as musical director and conductor for a revival of the musical “Grease,” during which time he met Rosie O’Donnell, and in 1996 he became producer and composer on O’Donnell’s talk show, which ran until 2002. The series earned McDaniel two Daytime Emmy Awards.
In the two and a half decades he spent in New York, McDaniel had his fingers in countless Broadway performances and other projects, working with big names like Brooke Shields, Patti LuPone and Tyne Daly.
After 25 years, McDaniel felt he’d done all he needed to do in NYC. In 2019, he moved to southern Florida, where he now lives with his French Bulldog, Clarence.
Freshly 60, McDaniel is far from finished with showbusiness. In fact, he’s busier than ever. In addition to touring performances, McDaniel will serve as camp director for Kristin Chenoweth’s Broadway Boot Camp. He’ll also be teaching an intensive musical theater course at Fordham University and putting music together for Playbill’s online Pride Month celebration in June.
After the pandemic, McDaniel intends to resume work on several musical projects including “Lights Out: Nat King Cole” and a musical adaptation of “Brave New World.”
“I love being busy,” said McDaniel. “I feel like I’ve got another 10 to 15 years in me. Heck, let’s make it 25 years.”
“There’s A Spring In My Step”
Like many involved in theater, McDaniel has spent the last year singing into a laptop.
“The pandemic has been just devastating for artists overall. So many folks have left New York. People are still pivoting into other jobs. Some have started their own businesses and a lot are teaching online,” he said. “We Broadway folks depend on an audience of strangers to come every night. Even at a jazz club, you need enough people to come in to keep the doors open and the lights on.”
McDaniel has seen the wreckage of COVID-19 firsthand. But there’s a bright side to the devastation, he said, in that it’s given the theater scene time to reflect on current events and social movements like Black Lives Matter.
“There’s very few Black producers, few people of color making decisions about things, and a lot of that is being rethought,” he said. “That’s really good and when we come back, we’ll come back stronger and better than ever. It’s just a matter of when.”
And with vaccines rolling out across the U.S., “when” might not be too far away. McDaniel’s upcoming St. Louis show, “There’s A Spring In My Step,” is named not only for the season, but for McDaniel’s optimism that the world might finally be exiting its long COVID hibernation.
“Springtime is a time of new beginnings. With the vaccines and everything we know about living with the coronavirus, there’s a light at the end of a tunnel,” he said. “It’s an exciting time. We’re beginning to come out of our homes. It feels good to be able to sing and play.”
McDaniel will perform at Blue Strawberry, 364 N. Boyle Ave., on Friday, April 16, at 7:30 p.m. Live tickets, as well as virtual, are available online at https://bluestrawberrystl.com.