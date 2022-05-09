I can’t tell you how much I love these stories of kindness out of Kirkwood. It was such a pleasure talking with Lorraine. A smile broke across my face every time she said, “There’s a lot of love out there.” Her voice radiated love and gratitude, and the joy was palpable. Thank you, Lorraine, for sharing your joy and this story with me. I couldn’t agree more ... “There’s a lot of love out there, and we all need love.” Be the one to share that love with others.
When my husband of 67 years was getting ready to be taken off life support, I was in the lobby of St. Anthony’s. The two ladies at the desk had no idea what was going on, but I must have looked distraught because they asked me how I was doing.
When I told them about my husband, these two women immediately came over to me. One grabbed me from the front and one grabbed me from the back — I was like the icing in an Oreo cookie! They hugged me real tight and they prayed on me. I just felt a lot of love — a whole lot of love. I loved the way those ladies hugged me because I needed it ... I really needed it.
I was born and raised in Meacham Park, but after my husband died, I moved to the Kirkwood House. I walked in there and I could feel the love.
There’s a lot of love out there. People tell me I’m so nice, but I just do the best I can, and people have done a lot for me, too. What you give out, you get back — it might come tomorrow or 50 years from now, but it’ll come back to you. There’s a lot of love out there, and we all need love.
—Lorraine Brown, Kirkwood
I was at Ace Hardware in Kirkwood and I saw a piece of paper on the ground in the parking lot. I thought, “That looks like a doggone check,” and it was. Not only was it a check — it was signed and in the amount of almost $9,000! It looked like someone’s tax return. I thought, “Somebody needs this check.”
I saw a Kirkwood police officer near the store so I told him about it. I asked him about the address on the check and he told me it was in Des Peres. I drove to the address and rang the doorbell. Nobody was home, so I left a piece of paper with my name and number on it, saying that I had found the check.
Not long after, a lady called me, crying. She was distraught. She said her daughter had given her the check to deposit, but it had blown out of her hand in the parking lot. She said her daughter works a $12-an-hour job and has two kids, and they needed the money from that check. I told her to meet me at the Mobile station nearby, and she came right away. She greeted me, crying. She gave me a big hug and wouldn’t let go. She just kept hugging me.
I kept saying, “It’s all right, it’s all right.” She kept thanking me and couldn’t believe I returned the check. I told her it was just the right thing to do. She told me to tell my mom that she raised a good son, and that made me very happy. There’s good people everywhere.
—Martin Brown, Kirkwood
*Editor’s Note: Martin Brown is Lorraine Brown’s son.
Do you have a story of kindness? Drop me a line at jmowers@timesnewspapers.com or give me a buzz at 314-968-2699.