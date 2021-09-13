The Kirkwood Human Rights Commission and the Kirkwood Public Library will host the fourth annual art show for students in grades six to 10 in public, private and home schools located within the city limits or the Kirkwood School District.
Work submitted should express the artist’s interpretation of the theme, “Look Beneath The Surface.”
Artwork may be dropped off at the Kirkwood Public Library or the school libraries at Kirkwood High School, North Kirkwood Middle or Nipher Middle schools during normal library hours between Oct. 25 and Nov. 5.
There will be art supplies available in the Teen Room at the Kirkwood Public Library, and art kits for check out.
All are invited to the opening reception on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.
The exhibit will be displayed Sunday, Nov. 7, through Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in the main level at the Kirkwood Public Library, 140 E. Jefferson Ave.
Every student artist submitting a piece of artwork will be entered in a drawing for a prize. The prize drawing will take place during the opening reception, but students do not need to be present to win.
For a registration form, visit kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org or contact Julia McDonald at jmcdonald@kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org.