Hartnett, Thelma McCollum, born Sept. 26, 1920, completed her time with us in her 101st year on June 8, 2021, in her home of 70 years and with her two children at her bedside.
Born on a farm in rural Arkansas, Thelma grew up in a close-knit family with four older brothers, a wise mother, and a father who doted on her. A distinguished student in high school, she graduated from Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee, where she met and married Godfrey Hartnett in January 1942, shortly before his three-year deployment with the Army in WW II. Their first son, George, died in infancy in 1946.
They moved to St. Louis, where they established their home and had two children: Jan and John. In 1965, Thelma began teaching typing and shorthand at Ursuline Academy in Kirkwood, Missouri. Ahead of her time, she sought to introduce the girls in her classes to the principles of financial responsibility and independence, and so developed a course in consumer economics. On her retirement from classroom teaching, she continued to work at Ursuline in Alumnae Relations and to raise funds for scholarships.
In her late 90s, she reduced her work schedule to three days a week, and with the arrival of COVID, shifted her office to her home, where she continued to write letters and make telephone calls until shortly before her death. Thelma’s husband of 57 years, Godfrey, died in 1999. Thelma is survived by her daughter Jan; her grandchildren, John, Jeffrey and Stephanie; her great-grandchildren, Aidan and Bennett; and her son, John, and his wife, Susan.
A Memorial Service will be held at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 9 South Bompart in Webster Groves, on Wednesday, July 14, at 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Scholarship Fund, Ursuline Academy, 341 Sappington Road, St. Louis, Missouri, 63122.