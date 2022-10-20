Nobbe, Thelma “Lori” Loretta Grossman, peacefully passed away on Friday morning, Sept. 30, 2022. She was born to Joseph Grossman and Thelma D’aloisio in Staten Island, New York, on April 5, 1951. In 1970, she came to St. Louis, Missouri, to attend Webster University. There, she worked as a radio DJ, broadcasting her voice and favorite music to local listeners. After Webster, her passion was cosmetology. She traveled the U.S. with Paul Mitchell, had her own salon at the house, and then did nails until retirement.
On the first day of July, 1978, in Clayton, Missouri, she married Robert “Bob” Anthony Nobbe. They moved to their home in Kirkwood, Missouri, where she would spend the rest of her days. On April 7, 1982, Joseph was born, and on Jan. 9, 1986, came Jenny. They lost Bob Dec. 6, 1991.
She spent most of her time taking care of her children, all the cats, bunnies and any other pets the kids brought home. Most days you could find her on the back porch reading or laughing with friends. She loved mahjong, tending her gardens, Bonanza and collecting porcelain angels.
Lori is survived by her children, Joe and Jenny; and beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews. She is now with Bob and his sister Nancy, her parents, her brother, and Uncle Dom. She lost so many in her life, but will be missed by even more. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.