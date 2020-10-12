Friends, neighbors and relatives of Catalpa Avenue resident Thelma Hartnett gathered Friday evening, Oct. 2, to celebrate the educator’s 100th birthday with a “Thelmafest” block party.
Catalpa’s most beloved resident has lived in her Webster Groves neighborhood for 71 years. The birthday block party included two live bands.
The following day, on Oct. 3, Ursuline Academy honored Hartnett with a car parade. Participants drove through the front circle drive with decorated cars, delivering cards and their well wishes to Thelma, who just began her 55th year at Ursuline Academy.
“She is a beloved member of the Ursuline family and has a million stories to share about Ursuline and the last 100 years of her life,” according to a statement from the academy.
Hartnett, an Ursuline alumna, started at the academy in 1965. She taught typing, short-hand and personal finance. In 1992, upon her retirement, she joined the Ursuline Alumnae Office. Today, she continues her work of personal outreach and asking supporters to be generous to the Ursuline Academy scholarship fund.
Due to the pandemic, she recently moved her headquarters from her Ursuline office to her dining room table at her home on Catalpa. She writes an estimated 3,000 handwritten letters to alumnae every year.