McCormick, Thelma D. (nee Weidler) was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at the age of 94. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold E. McCormick; dear mother and mother-in-law of Dennis (deceased) (Gay) McCormick and Steven (Marjorie) McCormick; loving grandma of Matthew (Tara), Mark (Jen), Peter (Jenny), Julie, Andrew and Molly McCormick and Kelly (Dave) Brown; precious great-grandma of Ryan, Callie, Miles, Noah and Megan McCormick and Kennedy Brown. She is survived by her sister Elvera Barr and was preceded in death by her brothers Homer and Wilmont Weidler, and also her sisters Vangy Eifert and Vivian Light.
Thelma will be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt and friend. She was a dedicated and loving Christian and will be missed by so many who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Road in Kirkwood, on Saturday Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. followed by service at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Laurel Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Thelma’s name may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church, Kirkwood, MO.