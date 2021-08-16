The World Peace concert — a celebration of peace, love and harmony — will be held Saturday, Sept. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Garden Cafe, 117 E. Lockwood Ave. in Webster Groves.
The free concert will be outdoors, “Backstage” at the cafe and will feature nine performers each playing a 20-minute set. Performers include Perfect Strangers, Audio Fun House, Sherdonna Denholm, Whiskey Club Band, Rosewood, Posey Lulu, Catching The Westbound, Home Remedy and Will Sol. Food and beverages will be available for sale in the cafe.