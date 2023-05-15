From digital aids with direct streaming Bluetooth capability to rechargeable instruments, the world of hearing aids has advanced greatly in recent history. So, too, has research demonstrating the connection between untreated hearing loss and medical conditions such as diabetes, risk of falling, cognitive decline and depression.
After practicing as an audiologist for many years, Dr. Margaret Fritsch Juelich knew she wanted to spend more time with patients to help them become successful with their hearing instruments. In 2008, she opened Associated Hearing Professionals to better serve her patients.
“The field of audiology is so dynamic, with ever-changing technology, enabling audiologists to do more for patients to get them back to enjoying life, and improving their quality of life, as hearing loss affects all aspects of a person’s life, from health to relationships to career and convenience,” said Dr. Juelich.
Working alongside Dr. Juelich to provide high-quality care are audiologists Tina Daher McWhorter and Lauren Davis; Patient Care Coordinator Kathy Pentecost; Audiology Assistant Hannah Novack; and Administrative Assistants Lucia Brda and Susanne Fritsch.
Associated Hearing Professionals offers plenty of choices when selecting a hearing aid, with devices from eight different manufacturers to choose from.
“We take the time to listen to our patients about the hearing environments they are having trouble in, the situations that mean the most to them, and their budget,” said Dr. Juelich. “We truly find the best solution for them.”
Patients are in agreement as shown by the testimonials on the website at www.hearstl.com.
16219 Baxter Road — Chesterfield — 636-778-9232
950 Francis Place — Clayton — 314-725-2686