I was inspired by Bari Weiss, a journalist with integrity, to write this editorial. It has been weighing on my mind for weeks, but her recent opinion piece titled “10 Ways to Fight Back Against Woke Culture” in the New York Post gave me the literary push I needed. I highly recommend that everyone read it. If you don’t know Weiss’s story, look it up. A self-proclaimed liberal, she left the New York Times because of a lack of intellectual curiosity. Imagine that.
Weiss talks about pushing back against the wokeness that has run amok in our society. She is 100% right. I’m tired of the wokeness, and I should know. I moved here from California, the epicenter of wokeness. Also known as the destructive path of censorship and cancellation of any ideas that one might find offensive. It’s poison.
I’m tired of our great nation being divided by corrosive words without one iota of common sense. Or without any respect for individual values, faith or upbringing. I’m tired of people being afraid to speak up for what they believe in for fear of being called something they aren’t, being fired, ostracized, the whole nine yards — myself included — by people who throw out accusations without tangible proof — just a politically correct notion or unsubstantiated idea. It needs to end.
We shouldn’t have to parrot slogans or ideologies we don’t agree with to receive approval or social credit. For example, I am not a “hater” because I believe in the biological differences between men and women, and that all lives matter in the eyes of God. I am not a “racist” for believing in the inherent goodness of America and her founding principles, including limited government. If you disagree with me on that, oh well. As Ms. Weiss eloquently reminded me, we still live in a free country. At least for now.
As a self-proclaimed conservative, I’d love to have a beer with Ms. Weiss. We may not agree on everything, but we do agree on one of the most fundamental principles of a free society. Freedom of thought and speech without woke judgment, intimidation or ridicule. We can disagree without shaming one another. Who knew? Something to contemplate right here in Webster.
Melissa Copley
Webster Groves