The Wine and Cheese Place will open a location at 10451 Manchester Road, following the approval of a special use permit by the Kirkwood City Council on May 20.
Representatives for Randall’s Wine & Spirits formerly applied for the space, but withdrew the application soon after. The Wine and Cheese Place will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday. The company anticipates having seven full-time employees and two part-time employees.
Additionally, several new restaurants are coming to Kirkwood. Pokedoke, which offers Hawaiian-style raw fish dishes, will open at 130 S. Kirkwood Road, the former location of Pickleman’s Gourmet Cafe. An Armenian bakery will open at 117 N. Kirkwood Road, the former location of Finders Keepers. The council also voted to approve a liquor license for Chicken Out, a chicken sandwich restaurant, at 10461 Manchester Road.
Noisy Weekend Repairs
Also during its May 20 meeting, the council voted to change the hours residents are allowed to carry out noisy construction or repair work on the weekends. Previous hours were 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday. The new hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Live Music Is Back
The free Kirkwood Summer Concert Series will return to Station Plaza starting Thursday, July 1. The evening series will continue every other week for five weeks. Salt of the Earth will play at the Kirkwood Farmers’ Market on Saturday, May 29, beginning at 10 a.m.