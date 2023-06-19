“A bunch of silos.”
That’s how, in the spring of 1980, then-St. Louis County Executive Gene McNary described a new sculpture being dedicated in south St. Louis County.
“If you want to see it, you better hurry,” he quipped. “It’s going to be a short-term exhibit.”
McNary may have been unimpressed by the massive artwork known as “The Way” in Laumeier Sculpture Park, but he was wrong about its impact.
At the time of its dedication on May 31, 1980, the sculpture was unlike any piece of public art the region had seen. It also was one of the largest pieces of outdoor sculpture in the country. It took artist Alexander Liberman seven years to design and build, and the sculptor himself installed the piece over four weeks in May of 1980.
Now, 43 years later, the iconic structure is not only the signature piece of Laumeier Sculpture Park, it’s as much a symbol of St. Louis as the Gateway Arch, the Cathedral Basilica and the statue of Louis IX in front of the Saint Louis Art Museum.
It is the centerpiece of the most eclectic public park in the region, 72 acres of art and nature that is a different experience each time you go — depending on the season, the weather or the time of day. And standing at the end of an expansive field in the park’s interior is “The Way” — 18 bright red steel drums balanced and stacked 50 feet high and 100 feet wide.
But Laumeier’s icon is showing its age. The sculpture has endured 43 years of rain, snow, sleet and even the occasional tornado — not to mention bird and animal “residue,” human fingerprints and the marks of toddlers who are told unequivocally not to climb on it, but still do.
“The Way” is now getting a facelift — a $335,000 renovation that will take most of this year. Under the watchful eyes of Laumeier curators, the Getty Conservation Institute and Liberman Estate Curator Crosby Coughlin, the sculpture has been scanned, scraped and inspected. After any needed repairs are made, it will be primed and painted again in “Toreador Red,” the same bright color it was back in 1980.
The restoration isn’t cheap. The park has already received support from the Louetta A. Buechler Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the Mark Twain Laumeier Endowment Fund, the Henry Moore Foundation and other local benefactors. If you want to be a part of its renaissance, donations can be made at laumeier.org/the-way-conservation.
For now, there’s red fencing fashioned to keep dogs and toddlers away while the restoration continues. But it’s still a commanding presence in the park.
Back in 1980, the politician McNary took back his disparaging words — sort of.
“I’ll leave it to each of us to make his own judgment,” he later said.
And that’s what great art does. It makes us see, think and feel differently each time we see it. Just like “The Way.”