Editor's Note: Not Rated
THE PLOT:
Joseph (Stephen Graham) is struggling with his life. His son is moving away from him, out of Liverpool, England, to Australia with Joseph’s ex-wife and her new husband.
Joseph also has a drinking problem. As his sadness crashes into his addiction, he finds himself on a drinking binge.
Sobering up, sick and sore, Joseph embarks on a journey in the hopes of discovering the roots of his problems.This trip will reveal dark secrets, painful truths and unexpected answers.
KENT’S TAKE:
“The Virtues” is a four-episode series that follows a broken man as he searches for answers to the questions he’s carried through most of his life.
Each episode reveals additional insight into Joseph and his childhood. This odyssey also introduces new characters each episode who help fuel the story, as Joseph is initially a closed book.
Although it starts slowly, this narrative picks up by the second episode and never looks back as viewers get hooked on Joseph’s tale. The writing is skillful and the dialogue natural, bringing both drama and smiles as the narrative unfolds organically.
Director Shane Meadows tells a worthy story with both honesty and truth. Joseph is visibly weighed down by his emotional baggage while he struggles with a life of bad decisions, regret and a dark hole in his soul that he cannot fathom.
Balancing Joseph’s darkness are other characters — family members who show him strength, love and patience —and are an important part to his healing.
The cast gives strong performances as each character is fully realized and plays a part in moving the story forward.
Virtue is behavior showing a high moral standard. “The Virtues” reveals the opposite behavior in many who pepper the story. Life sometimes creates a spiral that doesn’t encourage virtue. That is why, when it is shown, as in the climax of this series, it reveals the power that virtue brings.
“The Virtues” premieres on Topic April 2.