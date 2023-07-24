Tucked inside the red-and-white striped building at 12247 Manchester Road in Des Peres is the neighborhood restaurant known as The Village Bar. This St. Louis favorite also happens to be the oldest business in St. Louis County — and it’s easy to see why.
The Village Bar has been a place where generations of families have shared burgers, beers and friendship throughout the decades. The bar got its start in 1872 as a post office and general feed store, providing food, liquor, feed and supplies. It became a bar after Prohibition, and has remained so ever since.
Mark Disper and Chuck Kirberg, both longtime patrons of the bar, bought it in 2016. Since becoming the owner, Disper has kept the bar’s traditional feel the same while making some needed updates and improvements. He’s grateful for the many loyal customers who have continued to patronize the bar and grill throughout the pandemic.
Popular among the Des Peres/Kirkwood-area lunch crowds and sports fans looking to catch the big game after work, The Village Bar boasts some of the best burgers in St. Louis.
It’s not surprising then that the bar and grill’s signature dish is the “Better Burger.” This signature burger comes with Swiss cheese on a kaiser bun, and is best paired with a cold brew and the restaurant’s famous award-winning, handmade onion rings or an order of fries.
The menu also includes salads, several sandwiches, chicken wings, hand-breaded mushrooms and a variety of other munchies that are great for sharing.
Along with the great eats, customers know and love the restaurant’s friendly staff and quick service.
“Our staff is fantastic, and they always serve up our dishes fast and friendly with a smile,” said owner Mark Disper.
With its over 100 year history, it’s not a coincidence that The Village Bar has become a staple of the community.
The Village Bar is open seven days a week.
12247 Manchester Road • Des Peres • 314-821-4532