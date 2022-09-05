When Music at the Intersection returns for a second year next weekend, Webster Groves High School graduate, business owner and lead singer of The Urge, Steve Ewing, will be front and center.
Band mate and bassist Karl Grable — also a Webster Groves High School grad — will join him on the stage. The two-day festival features national and local artists celebrating St. Louis’ musical, cultural and artistic heritage. It will be held Sept. 10 and 11 across four stages in the Grand Center Arts District. Grammy-winning rhythm and blues artist Erykah Badu and nationally-renowned artist Gary Clark Jr. — best known for his fusion of blues, rock and soul — will headline the event.
The R&B icons will be joined in the lineup by St. Louis-bred alternative rock group The Urge, international indie soul group Hiatus Kaiyote, blues guitarist Buddy Guy, jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, soul-rock band JJ Grey & Mofro, and others offering R&B, blues, jazz, soul, hip-hop, and rock ‘n’ roll. More than 50 national, regional and local acts are scheduled to perform at the outdoor festival, which stretches across Washington Avenue just east of Grand Boulevard.
“I think the musical lineup they have is amazing,” said 1988 Webster Groves High School graduate Ewing, who also owns Steve’s Hot Dogs on Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.
Music at the Intersection was first held last year, but this year will be the first time that The Urge performs. Ewing said the band was approached about doing the show a few years ago, but this year things just seemed to work out.
Ewing said he expects The Urge to stand out among the other musicians, primarily because of the genre of music the band plays. Music at the Intersection primarily features R&B and hip-hop genres.
“And we’re not — we’re rock, we’re punk, so it’s going to be a contrast,” said Ewing.
The Urge plans to mix up its set list when the band takes the stage at the festival on Saturday night. The band will play not only its radio hits that many will recognize, but also some of its lesser known songs. Ewing said he and band members made this decision to attend because they expect to be playing to a newer audience at the festival.
“There’s not going to be that expectation that we have to play these songs,” he said, referring to The Urge’s hits like “Jump Right In,” “Brainless,” “Too Much Stereo” and others.
“We can go out and play some songs we really enjoy playing,” he added.
Music at the Intersection celebrates St. Louis’ stamp on American music, as well as the relationship the city has with its Mississippi River sister cities and the music genres and artists who have been birthed locally.
“I’m hoping that this perpetuates the need for people to check out local artists, because there’s a lot of really good musicians in St. Louis,” Ewing said.
Ewing attributed growing up in Webster Groves — and St. Louis as a whole — to his love for music and interest in joining a band.
“It was a cool thing to do. It wasn’t odd or weird,” he said. “Webster Groves, and graduating in the late 80s, was a pretty cool place to be.”
That dream became a reality during his junior year at Webster Groves High School when a friend mentioned that The Urge was looking for a singer. The other members of the band met during high school as well. While Ewing was in the class of 1988, drummer Jeff Hershel graduated in 1986 and bassist Grabel, who will perform with Ewing at next week’s music festival graduated in 1985. Band member Pat Malacek graduated from St. Louis University High School.
“I met the rest of the band through the drummer’s sister,” Ewing said. “I was auditioned and I was in. We started playing house parties, VFW halls and small bars right away.”
The Urge soon was playing at local clubs and later touring. Nowadays, Ewing said The Urge plays about 10 to 15 shows a year, but all of its members also play in other bands.
The Urge’s performance at Music at the Intersection begins at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, on the field stage. For more information about the festival or to purchase tickets, visit musicattheintersection.org.
Hadley Hoskins is a Webster Groves High School student and was a summer intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.