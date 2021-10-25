It was not too long ago when we hailed all those workers who went in to work, risked their health, their life, to make our lives easier and “normal”. We called them heroes. I am talking about the health care workers, police, firemen as well as those at our local supermarket stocking shelves, checking us out, or loading our cars nine months ago. I have family members who are heroes. Now we want to fire those people who are not vaccinated? We want to fire our “heroes”? Really? I have personally experienced betrayal and it sucks. This is the ultimate betrayal to those heroes. A betrayal to our family members. Our president, vice president and Dr. Fauci stated not too long ago that there would NOT be a vaccine mandate. They were convincing. I believed them, didn’t you? Now they not only want to mandate it but fire you if you don’t comply. Really? Fire our heroes? They could win the battle but lose the war. Long term we need to trust our leaders. With this mandate, how can we trust our leaders when they will fire our heroes but allow thousands to enter our country with no vaccine and no testing. There is something wrong here. I will stand by my heroes. No vaccine mandates. Btw — we have empty store shelves, supply chain problems and can’t fill all the jobs out there and now we want to fire people? Seriously?
Gary Tretter
Kirkwood