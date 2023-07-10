Union Avenue Opera returns for another exciting season of original language opera with performances of Britten’s psychological thriller “The Turn of the Screw.”
The opera features world-renowned soprano Christine Brewer on stage July 7, 8, 14 and 15.
Donizetti’s riotous Italian romp “Don Pasquale” runs July 28-29 and Aug. 4-5. Flaherty, and Ahrens’ powerful tale of social and racial injustice at the turn of the century, “Ragtime,” runs Aug. 18, 19, 25 and 26.
All operas start at 8 p.m. and take place in St. Louis’ historic Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd. There is ample free parking available. For tickets and information, call 314-361-2881 or visit unionavenueopera.org.