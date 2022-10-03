A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog.
#FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
“We had just picked up Tito. He was a champion show dog, and he was retiring to our home from the show ring,” Mason Miller said. “Within less than 30 minutes of being home, he escaped from our yard.”
After being on the run for almost a month and losing nearly half of his 115-pound body weight, Tito was found on Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the foundation of a home under construction in Ladue. A tattered flyer with his photo was taped to a nearby stop sign at the intersection of Old Warson Road and Kortwright Avenue.
“It’s amazing. We’re still in shock. Thank you everyone for all of the support and effort. It is truly the product of luck intersecting with an incredible outpouring of effort,” Mason Miller said of a Wildwood resident noticing Tito in the bottom of the poured foundation.
“He was found because a flier was hanging at a stop sign 20 feet from the construction site that Chuck visited,” Miller continued. “For an enormous effort to post sheets of paper at every intersection in St. Louis, as ridiculous as that sounds, it was one of those tattered sheets of paper that caused Chuck to call because the picture looked similar to that tired and downtrodden dog he saw in the basement of a foundation.”
With the help of hundreds of volunteers, the Millers had posted roughly 4,000 fliers of the lost pup to poles at nearly every major intersection in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and beyond.
“I saw signs well south of Manchester on Brentwood all throughout Ladue and Warson Woods and parts of Rock Hill,” said Warson Woods resident Clark Thomas, who was one of the many people keeping an eye out for the Otterhound.
Volunteers went door to door and others hit the ground — some with their own Otterhounds — searching area parks and neighborhoods for Tito. The St. Louis County Police Department even got involved, lending its drones equipped with infrared heat sensors.
There were also several sightings of Tito on residents’ security cameras, and plenty of people found his distinct webbed paw prints throughout the area. But it was ultimately that flier that did the trick.
The “Finding Tito” Facebook group included more than 2,300 members and had a reach of roughly 70,000 people, according to Miller. It didn’t take long for news of Tito’s return to spread.
“On Tuesday morning (Sept. 20), I saw a young woman walking her dog in Warson Woods and removing a poster,” Thomas said. “I rolled down my window to confirm what I feared was bad news. I asked if she had an update, she removed an ear pod and said, ‘Oh! They found him yesterday!’ Great news!”
After spending a few nights at the vet and getting started on a feeding schedule to slowly reintroduce the 67-pound Tito to food, the Otterhound got to come home to his people. Tito is now resting and recovering with the Millers at their other home in Kentucky.
“We have a long road ahead getting him back to health, but for now we’re just happy to have the chance to walk that road together,” Miller said.
Otterhounds, originally bred for the now illegal hunting of otters, are a rare breed. The large dogs with webbed feet and a double coat are known for their acute sense of smell and can track animals through water for more than three days.
The American Kennel Club has designated the Otterhound as a “vulnerable native breed,” as it is estimated there are roughly only 600 of them left in the world.
“I suspect he’s probably the most famous Otterhound in the history of the breed,” Mason Miller said of Tito.
Tito will likely only gain more popularity as his fans continue to follow the fluffy dog’s recovery on social media. The Millers are already planning a children’s book called “Tito The Traveling Otterhound,” and hope to develop an app that would help families locate lost dogs.
“There’s a million other Titos out there and they have their own stories, so we hope to use Tito’s and the platform we have for a continuing purpose,” Miller said.