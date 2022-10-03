For the past 10 years, members of Photo Flood Saint Louis have been documenting the history of all 79 city of St. Louis neighborhoods through their camera lenses.
To celebrate the completion of this historic achievement, St. Louis Community College-Meramec will display 96 images taken by 62 different photographers chosen from nearly 700 Photo Flood Saint Louis Facebook group members.
“The Streets Are Flooded With Photographers” exhibit will run from Oct. 6 through Oct. 27 at the Meramec campus, 11333 Big Bend Blvd in Kirkwood. It kicks off with an opening reception at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6, in STLCC Lecture Hall 103, followed by the ninth annual Peterson Photography Lecture Series at 7 p.m. in the Art Gallery Humanities East Room 133.
Neighborhoods, landmarks, history and nostalgia — all captured in photos by members of Photo Flood Saint Louis — will be the focus of the lecture series. The lecture, which features a panel of members from Photo Flood Saint Louis, will be moderated by artist and educator Jamie Kreher, one of the group’s original founders. Panelists will include Jason Gray, another original founder of Photo Flood Saint Louis, along with Ann Aurbach, assistant director, and Mike Matney, assistant director and co-author.
Gray, originally from St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood, met his wife Mandi while in college, moved back to the Tower Grove East area and now lives in Holly Hills.
“Mandi shared my day trip adventures, looking for odd and wonderful things in St. Louis,” he said.
Gray had taken a trip to Grafton and was stopped by a motorcycle parade. With camera in hand, he embraced the unexpected and started taking photos. Seeing another man doing the same, the two compared what they had captured and the idea for Photo Flood was born.
In 2012, Gray and five other photographers set out to capture the downtown St. Louis area and mapped out a rather aggressive schedule. As interest grew, he created a Facebook group.
“It’s a space where photographers can network, upload images and find out about events and exhibition opportunities,” he said. “Newer photographers can get feedback from the more veteran artisans, which helps them grow in their craft.”
The group participates in two-hour “Photo Floods,” the focus of which is an entire neighborhood, and “Mini-Floods,” which focus on one street, an event or location of special interest.
“The photographers document the area through their particular lens and media and are encouraged to capture the good and the bad to present a balanced view of the neighborhood,” Gray said.
Twenty images are selected to be featured on the Photo Flood Saint Louis website, and Gray and other then research and write an accompanying historical article.
Gray is the image rights manager at the Saint Louis Art Museum by day, and fills the rest of his time as a freelance photographer and artist. His book, “Mound City Chronicle,” is expected to be released this fall.
Photo Flood Saint Louis member Bailey Elizabeth Rogers moved to the area from New York and lived in Webster Groves and Glendale prior to settling in Des Peres.
Rogers said she grew up in the theater as a child actor, but transitioned from being in front of the camera to being behind it.
“I like capturing a moment in time and visually documenting it,” she said.
Rogers looks for subjects that evoke a feeling. Though she doesn’t like to box herself in, she said her career specialties are music, concerts and street photography.
Rogers learned of Photo Flood Saint Louis in the spring of 2017, and joined in the group sessions in winter of 2018.
“I was introduced to the city in a way I would never have seen otherwise,” she said.
Last year, when Gray asked group members which neighborhoods they would like to photograph again, Rogers voted for The Hill. The Des Peres resident said she connected with a “St. Louis born and bred walking encyclopedia named Yvonne” who made her appreciate the neighborhood even more with her memories. Those stories impacted the photos Rogers took.
“I like seeing the beauty in the broken — dying flowers, rusted grates, a deteriorating building,” she said. “Though it is rotting or broken, there is beauty in its destruction, chaos and brokenness. Photo Flood helps me see the beauty. My medical and mental challenges make me appreciate this notion so much more.”
Rogers has two photos in the upcoming exhibit at Meramec, one of a marching band in the Soulard neighborhood and a black-and-white photograph from the McKinley Heights neighborhood.
Ingrid Borecki is a former professor and current consulting professor at the Washington University School of Medicine, as well as consultant to the National Institute of Health for biomedical research. The Glendale resident is the rare bird who can tap into the depths of both her right and left brain.
A self-professed “amateur, but getting better,” Borecki focuses on practicing her craft through educational and practical opportunities like Photo Flood Saint Louis.
“For me, it really changes it when I have a mission to show what it feels like to live in the neighborhood — the houses, businesses, people in the street. What are they doing?” she said. “Every neighborhood has its own unique character. By crowdsourcing talent, Jason (Gray) brings together many photographers, each with their own point of view in terms of how they like to characterize the neighborhood, and forms a multi-dimensional view.”
Borecki particularly likes photographing buildings with interesting facades. Her image in the upcoming exhibit features architecture from the LaSalle neighborhood.
Another featured photographer is Diana Linsley, a former 40-year resident of Kirkwood who was a photographer for the Webster-Kirkwood Times for 22 years.
She now photographs real estate and fine arts, and focuses on macro photography, exhibiting and selling pieces. Linsley’s piece that was selected for the exhibit is of a proud woman on the porch of her Walnut East neighborhood home.
Linsley said she enjoys learning the history of the different neighborhoods and appreciates the ability to go to places that sometimes aren’t very accessible. Linsley, who is also into genealogy, recently found herself taking a picture for Photo Flood while standing on the very corner where her great-great grandparents lived.
“The Streets Are Flooded With Photographers” exhibit is open to the public and admission is free, but RSVPs are requested by emailing alumni@stlcc.edu.