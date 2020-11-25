The Frisco Bell would have started ringing on Tuesday at the afternoon pep rally at Kirkwood High — its high, happy clang resonating through the halls.
The clang would have continued into Wednesday at the pep rallies and chili suppers. It would have been heard Thursday morning at breakfasts, then later that day from the back of a pickup truck as it made its way through the streets of Kirkwood and Webster Groves. And for the winner of the Turkey Day Game, the Frisco Bell would have clanged for hours on end into the weekend, its joyous sound heard in your streets, its reverberations felt in your soul.
There’s a reason a train bell clangs, instead of tolls or knells or chimes. The Frisco Bell was cast for a purpose — to serve on a steam locomotive on a train line that originated in St. Louis through Webster and Kirkwood and on to points southwest; to herald and announce, beckon and call and signal that here it comes and there it goes, again and again.
“It is a very distinct sound,” said Kirkwood High School Athletic Director Corey Nesslage, who holds titles as both an administrator and football dad. “To see the boys take ownership after the game and ring it, it gives me chills. We ring the heck out of it.”
Once you’ve heard that clang in your ears, its reverberations reach to your soul. I don’t think it’s overstating how much that sound means to these two communities, nor is there any way to sugarcoat its absence this year.
Turkey Day isn’t just a football game and the Frisco Bell isn’t just an old train part. To participate in this holiday tradition at any level — from the players to the pep bands, from the cheerleaders to the fans, from the business owners to the alumni who can’t stay away — is to be a part of something bigger than yourself.
I may not have grown up in Webster or Kirkwood, or in the tradition of Turkey Day, but I know about football and what it means to a community. I have heard the bell clang. And while it may be silent this year, that doesn’t mean it’s not resonating. It is. It most certainly is.
Because somewhere off Essex Avenue in Kirkwood or just off Elm Avenue in Webster, there’s a kid whose stubby fingers are desperately gripping a football and begging someone to play catch in the backyard. Somewhere in Glendale there’s a kid who can’t stop doing cartwheels. In Rock Hill, a kid is asking for a drum set for Christmas. In Des Peres, there’s a kid who draws football plays in a notebook.
And that happens again and again, year after year, both inside and outside the limits of two great communities. Because joy has no boundaries and community is who you happen to be near on any given day.
And the Frisco Bell clangs on, to herald and announce, beckon and call. I bet you can hear it, too.