One local woman has turned the grief of losing a loved one into an inspirational garden of gratitude — and now she wants to share it with the community.
Marcella Spanogle Hawley grew up in Kirkwood and has lived in Webster Groves for the past 22 years. Her mother, Susan Heard Smith, was an artist and a passionate gardener. When her mother died in 2016 from breast cancer, Spanogle Hawley’s life was forever changed. She knew she had to do something to honor her mother’s memory.
“To lose someone who was such a creative, encouraging and loving force in my life has been so very hard for me,” said Spanogle Hawley. “Over the last few years, I began to transform our sloping front yard into a living memorial, not just by planting a tree, but an entire garden.”
What Spanogle Hawley now calls “The Slope of Possibility” is a flourishing, ever-changing landscape, filled with colorful cultivars of daffodils, tulips, peonies, irises, day lilies, hostas and more — all with hand-lettered signs identifying them.
The garden’s first big bloom was right after the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, and Spanogle Hawley said many people told her the garden lifted their spirits. The Slope of Possibility has only grown, and Spanogle Hawley believes 2022 is its best year yet. She hopes more community members will come out to see it.
“This is a garden truly based in gratitude for the life of my mother,” said Spanogle Hawley. “Every shovel full of compost was turned by me. Each of the many thousands of bulbs planted with care and attention, each plant label hand-lettered by me. A friend of mine who sees my work on Instagram commented, ‘There is literally love going into and coming out of the ground.’ I feel that she really summed it up.”
Visit “The Slope of Possibility” garden at 216 N. Old Orchard Ave. to see the spring bulbs or check out @marcellahawley on Instagram to see more.
