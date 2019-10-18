maness

Ninety-two-year-old Webster Groves resident Harold Maness recently checked an item off his bucket list: he jumped out of an airplane at 10,500 feet and went skydiving! Maness, a resident of Laclede Groves, got the idea to skydive when he saw President George H.W. Bush celebrate his birthday by jumping out of an airplane five years ago. This past July, Maness finally got his chance. He is pictured above dropping with an instructor toward Earth at 125 miles per hour.

Tags