It’s an unlikely scenario: hotel tycoon befriends nuns and together they build a cultural center for a major Midwest city. Allen Carl Larson has put this story together and he’s had the documents to authenticate the tale for almost five decades.
Larson, who now lives in Kirkwood with his wife Debra Mack Larson, by accident came across the letters that tell the story during his first day in St. Louis in 1973. He was about to start his new job as the Webster University Orchestra director.
“I was moving into my residence near campus and I asked a neighbor where to put my packing debris,” he said. “He pointed to a large pile of trash in his driveway and told me to put my stuff there for pick up the next day.
“On top of the pile I saw five file folders with Conrad Hilton’s name on the tabs,” recalled Larson. “I’m a Chicago boy and I knew the giant Hilton name from a hotel on Michigan Avenue. I started reading the letters from the trash and I was moved by them and asked for permission to take them.”
Now, almost one-half century later, Larson has compiled the letters into a book titled, “The Sisters Backstage.” The unique series of letters are authored by two Sisters of Loretto and the hotel magnate Conrad Hilton.
The back-and-forth exchanges led to Hilton contributing more than $1.5 million toward the building of the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts at Webster University. The Loretto-Hilton opened in 1966.
“I decided to write the book because of the beautiful use of the English language as seen in the writing of Sister Francetta Barberis and Sister Jacqueline Grennan and Conrad Hilton,” Larson said. “It’s a dramatic story of how the nuns, over a period of about three years, convinced him to donate the funds for building the Loretto-Hilton Center.”
If anyone doubts the importance of the exchanges — and the Conrad Hilton legacy — Larson’s book contains a final “Gallery Section” with photos of productions of Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis, the Conservatory of Theatre Arts at Webster University and performances by the Webster University Symphony Orchestra.
On Tuesday of this week, Larson formally turned the original letters over to the archivist at the university to be placed in Webster University’s files. The ceremony at the Loretto-Hilton Center included remarks by Webster University Chancellor Elizabeth Stroble and an introduction of Larson, who talked about the book and read excerpts.
Humble Beginnings
Conrad Hilton was born in San Antonio, New Mexico, and was raised in a Catholic family. His mother insisted he had to “start out right” by attending a Catholic school where he was taught by the Sisters of Loretto. He often did chores around the school and at the convent as a young boy.
Larson said the story of how Hilton and Sister Francetta became acquainted is beyond the scope of his book, but it was before she became president of Webster College in 1958. Before she came to Webster, she was assigned to the Loretto Academy in El Paso, Texas.
When she needed money for a new auditorium, Sister Francetta went to an El Paso bank president who knew Hilton. She asked for his help in requesting $50,000 from Hilton for the facility. The banker was stunned, but he carried out the request ... and the rest was history.
A letter from Hilton congratulating Sister Francetta on her appointment to the presidency of the college in Webster Groves is dated in August of 1958. A stream of letters then begins back and forth through the 1960s.
In a number of letters, Sister Francetta notes that poetry, the arts and music were once the ornaments of kings and endowed by the monarchs. In our own time, the humanities must fend for themselves in a harshly competitive environment in which the advancement of science and technology are the priorities of the state.
She flatters Hilton arguing that there is a noble soul who knows that the humanities enable us to live meaningful lives — and even help us to survive — in a tough and fiercely competitive world.
One of the later correspondences in the book from 1960s, signed by the Sisters of Loretto House of Studies, thanks Hilton for making the Loretto-Hilton Center for the Performing Arts a reality for the college in Webster Groves.
“Its influence will be all out of proportion to its physical smallness in comparison with the other grand Hilton houses which you have established around the world ...
“Perhaps it is not going too far to say that the investment is one which will pay eternal dividends in the form of thousands of young minds which will be affected in the long run by the cultural assets such a center will provide their teachers ...”
Liberate Your Mind
After his decades of teaching music, Larson said he is now dedicated to defending the arts. He takes umbrage with those who measure the success of an education strictly in terms of what it can produce in dollars and cents.
“You don’t go to college to learn a trade,” said Larson. “You go to college to liberate your mind. It’s about finding out what makes you whole and what can give you meaning in life.
“I do want to emphasize that this book is primarily to share the letters,” added Larson. “Writing letters of thought —and with excellent use of the English language — is a lost art. We are losing so much in the world of cyberspace and tweets. We are losing the art of meaningful communication.”
Larson will sell and sign the book, “The Sisters Backstage” at the Webster Groves Bookshop from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Debra Mack Larson has authored a new book as well, entitled, “Pink Satin Sashes: My Life in Sketches, Swatches and Paper Dolls.” The couple will be interviewed about their works at 11 a.m., Dec. 11, on Classic 107.3 with Cathy Lawton Brown.