Genelle Hines, Executive Director of The Sheridan at Laumeier Park, is a long-term resident of St. Louis. She received her degree in social work from the University of Missouri and is a Certified Dementia Practitioner. Genelle has been in healthcare since 2002 and has extensive experience in both skilled nursing and assisted living.
Genelle looks forward to having fun with the residents and staff of The Sheridan while creating a family-like environment. Please contact Genelle today at ggutmann-hines@seniorlifestyle.com for any questions regarding Assisted Living or Memory Care Services.
Elizabeth Dodd, Divisional Sales Specialist - Senior Lifestyle at The Sheridan at Laumeier Park. Elizabeth was the first person in her family to receive a college degree, attending the University of Missouri St. Louis. After schooling she went on to become a lobbyist in Jefferson City, solidifying her passion for advocacy and is a passionate advocate for seniors. Beyond helping families searching into assisted living or memory care options, Elizabeth helps organize educational events on dementia and Alzheimer’s for the entire St. Louis market. Reach out to edodd@seniorlifestyle.com to view recordings of these virtual events.
12470 Rott Road, Sunset Hills, MO 63127