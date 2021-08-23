Imagine waking up one day and being told you must narrow your diet to just 56 ingredients. What would be on the list, and what would you give up? Kirkwood resident Jodi Andersen doesn’t have to imagine. It’s her reality — and she wasn’t given a choice.
On Dec. 21, 2018, Andersen was visiting a friend in Tennessee when she picked up a beef burrito at a restaurant. Soon after eating it, she began experiencing symptoms of what she thought was food poisoning. But after over a week of not being able to keep anything but orzo and chicken broth down, she realized it was something else.
Gastroparesis — or partial paralysis of the stomach — is a disease in which the stomach cannot empty itself in a normal fashion, keeping food from moving to the intestines. Symptoms include nausea, heartburn and vomiting. The condition is frequently caused by diabetes, as a result of surgery, or, in Andersen’s case, from an unknown origin.
“With gastroparesis, our digestive systems generally cannot tolerate food with skins, seeds, fat, fiber, red meat or lactose. Our food needs to be puréed or thoroughly chewed, and some of us survive on liquid nutrition, smoothies, and/or baby food,” said Andersen.
As gastroparesis is classified as a rare condition, resources were not readily available, and Andersen struggled to learn what was happening to her body. A gastroenterologist finally diagnosed her with gastroparesis, and she was directed to Elizabeth Patton, a nutritionist in Kirkwood, to help her choose nutrient-dense foods as she learned what her system could tolerate.
“When testing a new food to see if it can be placed on our ‘safe foods’ list, first we test a teaspoon-sized serving,” said Andersen. “If all goes well, then we test a tablespoon-sized serving. If all goes well, then we test a small portion. My ‘safe foods’ list has 56 foods on it thanks to the assistance of a registered dietitian nutritionist.”
Through the process, Andersen had to relearn how to eat to increase vitamin absorption. At the beginning, she lost a third of her body weight. She’s since recovered both her lost pounds and her energy — in fact, for her 60th birthday this year, she biked her age in miles. But gastroparesis still affects her daily life and requires a lot of navigating.
“There are only a few restaurants in which I can eat. If the chef adds one tiny, unsafe ingredient, then for me, the rest of the day would be similar to having the stomach flu,” Andersen said. “Travel is challenging. When I travel, I carry a portable safe foods bin, which contains tuna packets, baby food, sunflower nut butter, instant cream of wheat and juice. The tuna and all solid foods have to be puréed or chewed down to a dust.
“In the early stages of this condition, we grieve the foods we lost and then we adapt,” she continued. “Social interactions often revolve around food, so we have to do alternate activities with friends as part of our ‘new normal’ experience.”
Raising Awareness
August is Gastroparesis Awareness Month, and Andersen wants nothing more than to draw attention to this rare but devastating condition. Following her diagnosis, a search for a gastroparesis survival guide came up empty. Andersen decided to take the matter into her own hands.
“When I was diagnosed, there were very few resources available. I found one cookbook,” she said. “In an attempt to help others and to turn this negative experience into a positive experience, I created an Instagram account.”
Andersen’s Instagram account, @gastroparesisfood, is a wealth of tummy-safe recipes that comply with many gastroparesis patients’ dietary needs. The account currently has nearly 2,000 followers, and Andersen entertains requests for specific recipes to help others, many of whom have additional health complications.
Andersen said she wants to serve as a resource to others with the condition.
“I love to cook and have developed recipes for many years,” she said. “Some of my Instagram followers were in their 20s when they were diagnosed with this condition, so some of my posts are instructional videos, which were made at their request.”
Though gastroparesis can be managed with careful diets and sometimes medication, there are currently no cures. Andersen hopes increased awareness will convince medical professionals to invest in solving the problem.
“Some people do not survive this condition. In Gastroparesis Awareness Month, we all would like to encourage medical researchers, food scientists, universities, pharmaceutical companies and others to please work toward developing a cure,” she said.