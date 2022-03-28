Located in the heart of Old Webster Groves, The Rockwood was built in 1928 and was the first apartment building in the area. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places and beautifully renovated into senior living for adults age 62 years and above in 2006. The building has all new mechanical systems but the living spaces still retain the beautiful architectural features of the 1920’s such as the original hardwood trim and floors.
The Rockwood has become a leading Independent Senior Living Community in the Webster Groves area, known for its boutique living in an urban setting within walking distance to stores, banks, and restaurants. The Rockwood has kept its charm, its local ownership, and provides quality dining and other services that our residents love.
The Rockwood community has 29 spacious retirement apartment homes that feature tall, light-filled windows, ten- foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, art-deco styled baths with step-in shower. The kitchens have quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances including a full size refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric stove to complete a beautiful space in which to enjoy your retirement.
There is a selection of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans ranging in size from 515 square feet to 1,250 square feet. Some of our two bedroom models also have a den.
The all-inclusive services and amenities that The Rockwood offers includes utilities, regular maintenance, two meals daily, bi-monthly housekeeping, certified instructors for exercise, and free personal transportation for physician appointments and errands, along with concierge services and support 24 hours, 7 days a week. The Rockwood also provides an economical bundled group rate IT services package including basic cable TV service, landline phone service with direct 24 hour access to the concierge on duty, and dedicated WI-FI service to support all streaming and computer needs.
Our Residents have left behind homeownership worries like maintenance, cleaning, yardwork, home insurance and real estate property taxes. Instead, residents enjoy their retirement years with more carefree pursuits of lively conversation with others, games, trips and a variety of gourmet prepared meals. We have been fortunate to be able to provide an outstanding dining program to our Residents.
Leaving behind the worries and being engaged in an active retirement community allows our seniors less stress, less worries and the opportunity to be active in maintaining their health and living longer, prolonging them from higher levels of care.
The Rockwood encourages residents to engage in daily activities, providing opportunities to journal their life stories, mentor others with their life experiences, take classes - be it art, craft or continued learning. Trips out of the community encompass going to restaurants, museums, parks, theaters, wineries and more. The staff is particularly focused on our Residents’ well-being, since The Rockwood community is smaller and more intimate. They know our Residents well and strive to provide individual attention and support to them.
“I truly enjoy spending time with our Residents and helping them live life to the fullest. I love to listen to their interesting stories, learning about their eclectic backgrounds and getting to know their families,” says Executive Director Thomas Brozka.
The Rockwood Residents have great camaraderie with one another lending to a wonderful support system. Strangers become friends; friends become family at The Rockwood. “We care like family because we are”.
The Rockwood is locally owned by St. Louis area natives, Ron and Ellen Lauber and Russ and Brenda Lauer. They have lived in the area for over 50 years, investing in the community and have a genuine interest in the well being of the Residents.
According to Ron Lauber, “being able to bring a beautiful senior living community like The Rockwood to our neighborhood has been a truly satisfying accomplishment. Seeing our residents enjoying all that the The Rockwood and the surrounding Webster Groves community has to offer is equally fulfilling”.
The Rockwood invites seniors and families to see what their Independent Living Community has to offer. Please visit our website www.therockwood.com for more information or call 314-963-0029, ask for Thomas Brozka, Executive Director, or our Assistant Director Annemarie Deutschmann! We look forward to meeting you!
330 W. Lockwood Ave. | Webster Groves | 314-963-0029 | www.therockwood.com