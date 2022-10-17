Today I would like to share with you some things I have learned about pea soup.
Central to this story are a Danish chef named Anton Andersen and his French wife, Juliette, who in 1924 moved from New York to the small California town of Buellton to open a small café.
Peas were the furthest thing from the couple’s minds at the time. Their attention was fixed instead on their new electric stove — a novelty in town. In its honor, they named their restaurant Andersen’s Electrical Café.
But life is full of twists and turns. As it turns out, the electric stove didn’t create nearly as much buzz as the split pea soup the couple cooked on it.
Word of their pea soup spread, attracting tourists and truckers traveling between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Within three years, Anton was ordering peas by the ton.
Yes, the Andersens were living the American Dream, built on a thick puree of dried peas.
The restaurant — later renamed Pea Soup Andersen — added a working windmill and gift shop. Split pea soup was served for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Most diners chose the “Traveler’s Special,” a bottomless bowl of the green soup, served with cheese rolls and a milkshake.
Yum, yum.
Eventually, billboards dotted the roadways declaring Buellton the official “Home of Pea Soup.” Pea Soup Andersen was selling upwards of two million bowls a year.
I am super happy for this couple, but let’s also be honest. Travelers probably didn’t have much choice. I mean, when Pea Soup Anderson came of age, McDonalds did not yet exist. You just know that plenty of customers ordered the “Traveler’s Special” primarily for the milkshake.
I know what you’re wondering. You’re wondering if being “Home to Pea Soup” is a distinction to which a town should aspire.
To people who want to consume as many peas as possible in an easily digestible form, the answer is an unequivocal yes. As for the rest of us? Let’s just say I think St. Louis is lucky Ted Drewes settled here.
The truth is, frozen custard is more sustainable than pea soup. Now approaching its 100th birthday, Pea Soup Andersen is up for sale. Redevelopment proposals are encouraged. That could mean bulldozers. Pea soup may soon no longer have a home.
My point is, the Andersens’ pea soup empire began with great enthusiasm and promise. People presumed it would last forever.
But times change. People change.
Some complain that the pea soup used to taste better. Others say people don’t eat pea soup like they used to. The rest never liked pea soup in the first place. They’re eager to tear the whole place down.
My fear is that too many people don’t appreciate just how hard it is to keep something going.
One more thing — this applies to more than pea soup.